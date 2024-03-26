Watch Night 2 of Our Praise Virtual Spring Revival 2024 Featuring Pastor Juan Wilder Sr. & Christina Bell

Join us live tonight at 7pm on YouTube and Facebook for our Spring Virtual Revival!
Tonight will be hosted by Ronnette Rollins with a performance by Christina Bell and Pastor Juan Wilder Sr. of Impact Church will give the sermon!
It’s Holy Week! Get revived with your Praise Family! Watch Night 2 in the video below:
Watch Night 1 here:
Watch previous years’ revivals below:
- Watch Night 1 of Our Praise Virtual Spring Revival 2024 Featuring Rev. Dr. Keith Savage & Jason Nelson
- Speak Up For Your Life | Ericaism
