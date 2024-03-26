Diddy, Sean Combs Seen On Video At Miami Executive Airport

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy, known also as Sean Combs, had his homes in Los Angeles and Miami raided on Monday (March 25) in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. A video of Diddy surfaced online and showed the mogul simply walking around a Miami airport.

TMZ shared the footage of Diddy, 54, walking around Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport and was reportedly stopped by law enforcement officials.

According to an eyewitness, Diddy was waiting on other people who were part of his entourage who too were stopped by investigators although it isn’t known if anything came of it. The Department of Homeland Security officers appeared on the scene while the Bad Boy Records honcho was on a private jet.

Rumors online persisted that Combs was attempting to flee the country but considering that he isn’t under arrest, it does not appear that Diddy is on the run.

Thus far, four Jane Does, and one John Doe have been questioned by the Southern District of New York, who is said to be leading the criminal investigation.

This story is still developing and as new details emerge, we will update our reporting.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

