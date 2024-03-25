Listen Live
Watch Night 1 of Our Praise Virtual Spring Revival 2024 Featuring Rev. Dr. Keith Savage & Jason Nelson

Published on March 25, 2024

Join us live tonight at 7pm on YouTube and Facebook for our Spring Virtual Revival!

Tonight will be hosted by Cheryl Jackson with a performance by Jason Nelson and Rev. Dr. Keith Savage, First Baptist Church of Manassas, VA will give the sermon!

It’s Holy Week! Get revived with your Praise Family! Watch Night 1 in the video below:

Watch previous year’s revivals below:

