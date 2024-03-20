Listen Live
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design

Source: ananaline / Getty

As hard as it is to believe, this Sunday is Palm Sunday.

But what is Palm Sunday and why do Christians celebrate it? Palm Sunday is the last Sunday of Lent and the Sunday before Easter. Additionally, it is the start of Holy Week, the most important week in the Christian Faith.

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!

On Palm Sunday, Christian churches often give members and visitors palms to re-create the celebration of Christ’s final arrival in Jerusalem as his followers used palm branches to honor him as King and Messiah.

”“Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!” Hosabba in the Highest!” (Matthew 21:9)

As Jesus passed by, the people put their coats and palm branches on the ground. For the full story of Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem, you can read each Gospel: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John as each Gospel account provides a different perspective on Jesus’ life and ministry.

For more information on Palm Sunday and its significance, click here. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Get Up Erica

Curate a Purposeful Life with Guest Host Casey J

Willie Moore Jr Show

Tips For Growing Your Business Without Increasing Your Budget

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close