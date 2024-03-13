Listen Live
Elevation Worship Announces Tour ‘Praise Party’ As Part Of Summer Concert Series

Published on March 13, 2024

54th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Show

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Grammy Award-winning group Elevation Worship announces summer tour.

The tour titled, “Praise Party” will feature eight outdoor shows including here in Baltimore as part of a special summer concert series. The group will be the only Christian act.

This comes on the heels of their sold-out run of Elevation Nights which ended in February and became one of the largest Christian tours in history.

Tickets will be available to the general public on March 15th with presale beginning today, March 13th.

Click here for more details. Below are the tour dates:

July 23 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater

July 24 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 27 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion

July 28 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

July 30 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 31 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park

August 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

August 4 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Elevation Worship Announces Tour ‘Praise Party’ As Part Of Summer Concert Series  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

