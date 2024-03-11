Listen Live
Shedding Light On Pam Grier for Women’s History Month

Published on March 11, 2024

2024 Toronto Black Film Festival

Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty

Pam Grier, hailed as one of the pioneering female action stars, was born in Winston-Salem in 1949. She rose to prominence as a leading figure in the Blaxploitation genre, earning acclaim and recognition for her impactful performances. Grier’s contributions to cinema have garnered her prestigious accolades, including Golden Globe nominations and other critical awards.

Her notable role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” marked a significant moment in her career, reaffirming her status as an icon of the Blaxploitation era. Grier’s portrayal in the film showcased her enduring talent and cultural significance, further cementing her legacy in the realm of cinema.

Charlotte local North Carolina

Local

