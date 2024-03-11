Listen Live
Praising Maya Angelou for Women’s History Month

Published on March 11, 2024

Portraits of Maya Angelou

Source: WWD / Getty

Maya Angelou, though not a native of North Carolina, found a profound connection to the state, particularly in Winston-Salem, where she resided and made significant contributions. As a celebrated figure at Wake Forest University, she left an indelible mark as an educator and influencer. Angelou’s multifaceted career encompassed roles as a civil rights activist, actress, and renowned author, earning recognition including Grammy nominations, a Pulitzer Prize, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Her legacy continues to resonate, shaping both North Carolina and the broader landscape of the United States.

