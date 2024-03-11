North Carolina’s employment statistics for January have been unveiled.

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2024 stood at 3.5 percent, marking a slight decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the revised December rate. In comparison, the national unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7 percent during the same period.

Per WCCB, the state’s unemployment rate remained consistent with figures from a year earlier. The total number of employed individuals rose by 6,721 over the month to reach 5,068,208, reflecting a yearly increase of 64,125. Conversely, the number of unemployed individuals declined by 1,640 over the month, totaling 185,760, though it showed a modest increase of 2,495 compared to the previous year.

