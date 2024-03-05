Super Tuesday: NC’s Primary Election

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Super Tuesday has arrived in the United States, marking a pivotal moment in the 2024 primary election cycle, with North Carolina among over a dozen states participating.

As mentioned by WBTV, polling stations across the state are scheduled to open at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

CBS News has projected both Trump and Biden as winners in the N.C. primary.

In contrast to the early voting period, where voters had the flexibility to cast ballots at any polling location within their registered county, individuals voting on Tuesday are required to do so at their designated precinct. The NC State Board of Elections provides an online tool for locating registered voters’ precincts, party affiliations, congressional and judicial districts, and sample ballots.

Both Republican and Democratic primaries in NC will be settled on Super Tuesday. Unaffiliated voters are permitted to participate but are restricted to voting in one party’s primary. Additionally, voters are reminded that a photo ID is necessary to vote in North Carolina, following the implementation of a statewide requirement ahead of the 2023 municipal elections.

