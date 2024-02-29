Panthers’ Proposal for New Practice Facilities in Uptown

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers are eyeing redevelopment of their practice facilities in Uptown Charlotte, marking a significant shift in their operations. The proposed plans align with Tepper Sports and Entertainment’s broader vision to relocate the Panthers’ training camp from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to Charlotte.

In December, the team revealed intentions to hold its training camp in Charlotte starting this summer, a move that holds significance for Panthers fans who traditionally flock to Spartanburg for the preseason preparations. Per Axios, the training camp has long been a cherished tradition, attracting thousands of fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite players.

This week, the team submitted rezoning plans to the city for their existing practice fields located at 325 S. Cedar St., adjacent to Bank of America Stadium. The proposed redevelopment encompasses 11.9 acres, signaling a potential transformation in the heart of Uptown Charlotte.

