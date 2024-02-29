Honoring Ray Booton for Black History Month

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ray Booton, a World War II veteran, enlisted in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in 1946, marking his entry into law enforcement. Among the first group of Black officers to join the force, Booton played a pivotal role in breaking down racial barriers in Charlotte.

After four years of service, Booton transitioned into a career in ministry, following his passion for spiritual leadership.

Booton passed away in 2009 at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy of courage and trailblazing in the police force. As the last surviving member of the original cohort of eight Black officers who joined the department, Booton’s contributions to diversifying law enforcement in Charlotte will be remembered for generations to come.

Read the full story here