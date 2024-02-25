AT&T Resumes Service Following Nationwide Outage

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

AT&T has successfully restored wireless service to all customers affected by a nationwide network outage that commenced Thursday morning.

WBTV announced the outage, which occurred during the early hours, affected cellphone services and emergency systems. Some customers reported receiving an SOS message on their devices. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department acknowledged the outage just after 6 a.m., stating that impacted customers experienced a brief inability to contact 911. However, the department’s 911 call center continued to receive calls without issue.

Several agencies, including those in Gaston County and the NC State Highway Patrol, noted awareness of the situation but reported no disruptions to their communication systems. Medic, Mecklenburg County’s EMS agency, also confirmed no issues.

In northern Mecklenburg County, the Cornelius Police Department experienced communication problems. Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) encountered issues but is actively working with vendors to resolve them.

Burke County officials stated that emergency communication services remained unaffected, although some AT&T subscribers experienced difficulties reaching the 911 system intermittently.

