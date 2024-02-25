Charlotte To Host Nikki Haley Political Rally

According to WBTV, Former South Carolina governor and current Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will host a rally in Charlotte this week. Haley, who served as South Carolina’s 116th governor from 2010 to 2016, left her gubernatorial post to become the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during former President Donald Trump’s administration.
Over the weekend, Haley lost her home state of South Carolina in the Republican primary to Trump. The win further consolidates Trump’s path to a third straight GOP nomination.
The rally is scheduled for Friday and will take place at Norfolk Hall at Suffolk Punch, situated at 2905 Griffith St.
-
Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community
-
MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday
-
Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City
-
Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Black Writers Matter Author Showcase
-
Tips For Growing Your Business Without Increasing Your Budget
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Inspires Young Girls with New Children’s Book Kiki Finds Her Voice [LISTEN]
-
The Pi Phi Chapter of the Omegas to showcase Young, Gifted and Talented