Lynn Wheeler, Former Charlotte City Councilwoman Passes Away

Former Charlotte City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Lynn Wheeler passed away on Saturday, as announced by former North Carolina State Sen. Joel Ford.

Wheeler, a former WBTV reporter and political analyst, served on the Charlotte City Council for 14 years. During her tenure, she represented District 6 for four years and held an at-large position for 10 years, as indicated on her website.

WBTV states, Ford remembered Wheeler as a significant figure in local politics, emphasizing her bipartisan influence on both Republicans and Democrats in Charlotte. He expressed his personal loss, recalling Wheeler as a cherished “friend” and “trusted confidant.”

Prior to her initial election in 1989, Wheeler served on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission for four years, assuming leadership roles such as Vice-Chairman and Chairman of the Zoning Committee. Additionally, she chaired the Charlotte City Council’s Budget Committee and its Economic Development and Planning Committee for 12 years.