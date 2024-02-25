Cyberattack Causes Harm For Pharmacies

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Pharmacies nationwide face prescription filling challenges amid a cyberattack, as reported by UnitedHealth in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

Per WCCB, the attack targeted UnitedHealth’s Change Healthcare business, responsible for processing insurance prescriptions for numerous pharmacies nationwide.

Efforts are underway to restore systems affected by the cyber incident, as confirmed by UnitedHealth.

