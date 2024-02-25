HBCU President Confronts Accreditation Hurdles and Shrinking Enrollment

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Efforts are underway to revitalize one of North Carolina’s oldest Historically Black Colleges, Barber-Scotia College, as enrollment dwindles to single digits. The institution, grappling with academic, structural, and financial challenges, looks to a new leader, President Chris Rey, to chart a path forward. Established in 1867, Barber-Scotia College has been a cornerstone of the Concord community for 157 years. Rey, assuming the presidency in July 2023 as the institution’s 20th leader, aims to rejuvenate the college. Since losing accreditation in 2004, Barber-Scotia’s enrollment has plummeted from over 1,100 students to just 10, all participating in online classes. Rey’s tenure signals a renewed commitment to restoring the college’s prominence and ensuring its continued impact on higher education in North Carolina.

