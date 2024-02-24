Listen Live
PDQ closing most NC restaurant locations

Published on February 24, 2024

According to WSOC-TV, PDQ has decided to shut down all its drive-thru locations in North Carolina’s Triangle region, following Cook Out’s acquisition of one of its restaurants. The fast-food chain, renowned for its chicken offerings, has ceased operations at eight establishments throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Among the impacted sites is one in Hickory. However, PDQ’s outlet at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will continue to serve customers, along with a restaurant in Concord and the brand’s flagship location in Cornelius.

Read the story here

