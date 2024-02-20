NC School Doors ‘Decorated’ With ‘Colored’ And ‘White’ Entrances For Black History Month

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A North Carolina high school has been reprimanded by its school district for having a pair of doors inside the building “decorated” as being “colored” and “white” entrances last week in a Black History Month commemoration gone wrong.

A photo of the doors at Charlotte West High School shows a makeshift sign above them reading “Sears Department Store 1930.” The image went viral and has been widely shared on social media.

While there was no context provided with the photo, if any of the annual Black History Month failures are any indication, teachers and/or administrators at Charlotte West High School apparently thought it would be a good idea to show its students what racial segregation was really like in a state with a history of resisting the racial integration of schools.

The incident happened on Valentine’s Day, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), which oversees Charlotte West High School and explained in a statement what it said happened, according to WCCB-TV:

“The school district is required to provide social studies and history lessons to all our students in an age-appropriate manner. Teachers at West Charlotte High School decorated doors that displayed inappropriate content. The activity is not aligned to State Standards or with CMS curriculum and approved lesson plans. Once school leadership was made aware of the doors, the displays were immediately removed. This happened over the course of a few hours in one school day on February 14, 2024. Moving forward, the district’s teachers will be retrained in the specific social studies curriculum practices that can be utilized in lesson plans to teach students.”

Of course, this is far from the first time a so-called Black History Lesson at a school has fallen flat, at best, or best accused of being racist, at worst.

Last year, a Miami preschool was under fire for putting blackface on the toddlers in its charge as a supposed Black History Month lesson for 2- and 3-year-olds. Parents only found out after photos of the children were sent in a group chat.

Also last year, taking it several steps further, an Ohio middle school decided it was a good, educational idea to show an image of an orangutan eating watermelon displayed on the green screen behind students reading a Black historical fact to recognize Black History Month.

Those instances follow a New York school apologizing for serving fried chicken and watermelon for a Black History Month lunch and students at a Philadelphia Catholic school being disciplined for participating in a racist blackface video in February.

In the Philadelphia instance, one of the students, a girl, wore blackface and another sprayed her in the face while calling her a “slave.”

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Columbus Police Show Off Black History Month-Themed Police Car With Reportedly Fake MLK Quote

Clemson University ‘Affirmative Action Bake Sale’ Cookie Prices Based On The Buyer’s Race

The post NC School Doors ‘Decorated’ With ‘Colored’ And ‘White’ Entrances For Black History Month appeared first on NewsOne.

NC School Doors ‘Decorated’ With ‘Colored’ And ‘White’ Entrances For Black History Month was originally published on newsone.com