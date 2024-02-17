CATS Invites Local Artists Submissions For Cultural Bus Wrap

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is extending an invitation to local artists and designers to present their credentials for crafting artwork for a bus wrap that celebrates diversity and cultural inclusivity in Charlotte.

Per WCCB, The chosen artist will be tasked with developing a design that embraces and commemorates Charlotte’s diverse cultural landscape, representing individuals of all backgrounds, races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, ages, disabilities, veteran status, and more. It’s essential for the artist to bear in mind that the designs will adorn a moving vehicle, primarily visible to transit patrons and the general public. Moreover, it’s preferable that distinct yet thematically connected designs are conceptualized for each side of the bus. Ultimately, the chosen design will be translated into digital files suitable for application onto a CATS bus, which will traverse CATS’ service area for approximately one calendar year.

The selected artist will receive a total compensation of $4,000.00 for the approved design.

