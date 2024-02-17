Weekend Jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball Surpass $750 Million

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mega Millions and Powerball enthusiasts in North Carolina have the chance to vie for a combined jackpot worth $763 million this weekend, according to WCCB.

Friday’s Mega Millions winner could opt for the $457 million jackpot as a series of payments over time or take home $216.8 million in cash.

Meanwhile, today’s Powerball winner could choose between the $306 million jackpot as an annuity or $147.8 million in cash. Despite both jackpots remaining unclaimed, two fortunate tickets in North Carolina matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball during Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing:

A $3 ticket, obtained through Online Play in Hickory, snagged $30,000 when the 3X megaplier came into play.

A $2 ticket, purchased at Vraj on North Louisburg Road in Spring Hope, secured $10,000.

The likelihood of matching four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball stands at 1 in 931,000.

Enthusiasts can purchase Mega Millions and Powerball tickets at any lottery retail outlet or via Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or through the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

The chances of hitting a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million, while the odds of securing a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

