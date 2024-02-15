Charlotte to welcome another IKEA store

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

IKEA announced Thursday its plans to open a new store in south Charlotte in the summer of 2024.

According to WCCB, the new store will be situated at the Promenade on Providence shopping center, located at 10844 Providence Road near I-485.

According to a news release, the south Charlotte location will introduce a new plan and order point with pick-up services.

Officials stated that this store will diverge from traditional IKEA outlets, offering customers the opportunity to collaborate with IKEA’s store team to plan and order home furnishing solutions for larger projects. Delivery services will be exclusively provided, and specific transportation arrangements will be made to ensure customers conveniently receive their items at home or another designated location.

This will be IKEA’s second location in Charlotte. The first store, introduced in 2009, resides in north Charlotte near North Tryon Street and I-85.

