Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Frederick Douglass Story: No Progress Without Struggle”

Are you ready to win today? As we celebrate Black History Month, I want to celebrate the winning lessons of Frederick Douglass, who was a noted scholar and abolitionist of the 18th century, who was an ex enslaved person who struggled to escape slavery and go on to become one of America’s great states.

Frederick Douglass spoke about the correlation between struggle and success. He said there is no progress without struggle. Those who profess to favor freedom and yet deprecate agitation are men who want crops without plowing up the ground. They want rain without Thunder and lightning. They want the oceans without the roar of its water.

Men may not get all they prayed for in this world, but they certainly pay for all they get. You must do it by labor, by suffering, by sacrificing, if need be, by your life. Our lives make a difference because we choose to.

The Frederick Douglass Story: No Progress Without Struggle | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com