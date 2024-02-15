Today’s weather through the weekend

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

High pressure is expected to move away from the coast today. A robust low-pressure system situated over the Midwest will result in heightened winds throughout the region today, coinciding with the departure of the high-pressure system. This will lead to continued sunny and dry conditions, with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon in the Piedmont and reaching the mid-50s in the mountains. Mild temperatures are anticipated for Friday, though cloud cover will increase as a cold front approaches the area. This front is forecasted to decelerate over the Carolina’s, causing a wintry mix with minimal accumulation in the mountains overnight Friday into early Saturday. Isolated showers may occur elsewhere in the region, with precipitation tapering off early Saturday. Subsequently, cooler temperatures are expected over the weekend, with highs struggling to reach the low to mid-50s on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are projected to dip into the 20s and 30s on Sunday and Monday mornings. However, per WCCB temperatures are forecasted to rise back into the 60s early next week.

