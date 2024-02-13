Valentine’s Day Offerings at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Indulge your loved one with a sumptuous steak dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Both the Uptown and SouthPark locations will feature a special Valentine’s Day menu available from Wednesday, February 14, through Sunday, February 18.
Matthew Saggiomo, Executive Chef at the Uptown location, made an appearance on Rising to offer a tantalizing glimpse into the culinary delights on offer.
Saggiomo highlighted Ruth’s Chris sweetheart special, an enticing 3-course meal. The restaurant boasts a diverse array of prime steak options to satisfy every palate.
WCCB provided a visual showcase of the restaurants’ premium steaks, ranging from an 8 oz filet mignon to a porterhouse steak.
On Valentine’s Day, the Uptown location will extend its operating hours until 10 p.m., while the SouthPark location will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
