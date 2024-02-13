Listen Live
Charlotte

Valentine’s Day Offerings at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Published on February 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-up of meat on barbecue grill,Laguna Beach,California,United States,USA

Source: Matthew Swinden / 500px / Getty

Indulge your loved one with a sumptuous steak dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Both the Uptown and SouthPark locations will feature a special Valentine’s Day menu available from Wednesday, February 14, through Sunday, February 18.

Matthew Saggiomo, Executive Chef at the Uptown location, made an appearance on Rising to offer a tantalizing glimpse into the culinary delights on offer.

Saggiomo highlighted Ruth’s Chris sweetheart special, an enticing 3-course meal. The restaurant boasts a diverse array of prime steak options to satisfy every palate.

WCCB provided a visual showcase of the restaurants’ premium steaks, ranging from an 8 oz filet mignon to a porterhouse steak.

On Valentine’s Day, the Uptown location will extend its operating hours until 10 p.m., while the SouthPark location will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Read the full story here

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close