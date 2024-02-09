Listen Live
Julius Peppers elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Published on February 9, 2024

NFL: JAN 03 Saints at Panthers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Julius Peppers, a celebrated figure in Carolina Panthers history, is set to be immortalized as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024, solidifying his status as one of the premier players in the sport’s history.

Peppers, widely regarded as one of the most formidable defensive ends of his era, amassed an impressive tally of 159.5 career sacks during his illustrious 17-year tenure with the Panthers, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers. His remarkable achievements include nine Pro Bowl appearances and six selections as an All-Pro.

