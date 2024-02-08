Listen Live
Tye Tribbett Wins 2024 Best Gospel Album GRAMMY Award

Published on February 8, 2024

Universal Music Group's GRAMMY After Party

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Tye Tribbett, who clinched the 2024 Best Gospel Album GRAMMY Award for his album “All Things New: Live In Orlando.” This victory marks Tribbett’s second win in this category and elevates his total career wins to three. With standout tracks such as “Same God,” “He Turned It,” and “We Gon Be Alright,” this live album undoubtedly resonates with music enthusiasts everywhere. “All Things New: Live In Orlando” encapsulates Tribbett’s creativity, entertainment prowess, and years of dedication in one captivating project, providing an immersive experience for all listeners.

