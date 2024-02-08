Tye Tribbett Wins 2024 Best Gospel Album GRAMMY Award

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Tye Tribbett, who clinched the 2024 Best Gospel Album GRAMMY Award for his album “All Things New: Live In Orlando.” This victory marks Tribbett’s second win in this category and elevates his total career wins to three. With standout tracks such as “Same God,” “He Turned It,” and “We Gon Be Alright,” this live album undoubtedly resonates with music enthusiasts everywhere. “All Things New: Live In Orlando” encapsulates Tribbett’s creativity, entertainment prowess, and years of dedication in one captivating project, providing an immersive experience for all listeners.

Read the full story here