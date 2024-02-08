Tips to enjoy Sunday’s Big Game without cable

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are slated to square off against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday for Super Bowl LVIII, marking a rematch between the two teams who clashed at the Super Bowl just four years prior.

This year, CBS will once again broadcast the Super Bowl. However, for those who have abandoned traditional cable subscriptions, fret not. Streaming the live broadcast of the big game has become more accessible than ever.

