Listen Live
Charlotte

Charlotte Resident Wins $200k, Pledges Charity Donation

Published on February 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Daily Life In Canada

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The common inquiry of “what would you do if you won the lottery?” typically elicits responses revolving around acquiring houses, luxury cars, or globe-trotting adventures. Rarely does the notion of donating winnings to charity arise, let alone manifest.

Yet, that’s precisely the intention of Barry Shipp, who recently claimed a $200,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket.

“I saw zero and another zero, and then I saw a comma and another zero and another zero,” recalled Shipp. “I said, this can’t be a winner.”

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Lottery

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close