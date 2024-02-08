Listen Live
Charlotte

First Lady to visit Charlotte

Published on February 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLITICS-WEAPONS-BIDEN-CARDONA

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Charlotte on Friday.

She is expected to land at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport at 1:30 p.m. to spotlight the Biden Cancer Moonshot initiative.

During her visit to Atrium Health Levine Cancer Center, the First Lady will address the administration’s initiatives aimed at broadening access to patient navigation services for individuals confronting cancer.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Biden First Lady Jill Biden

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close