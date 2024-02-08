New Stores Joining SouthPark Mall in 2024

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SouthPark Mall has unveiled plans for a series of new stores set to enhance its array of retailers.

According to a press release, each addition is tailored specifically for the Carolinas and is slated to debut throughout 2024. With their openings, SouthPark Mall will boast a lineup consisting of 55% brands exclusive to Charlotte, 37% brands exclusive to North Carolina, and 33% brands exclusive to the Carolinas.

“SouthPark Mall is where shoppers come for an experience they can’t find anywhere else in the Carolinas and we’re proud to continue to bring the best of the best to Charlotte and the surrounding Carolinas,” said Holly Roberson Van Cleave, director of marketing and business development at SouthPark Mall. “This list of retailers showcases our commitment to providing unmatched quality and luxury, and we’re excited to welcome these new additions to our roster, elevating the overall experience our visitors expect and enjoy.”

