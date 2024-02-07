Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Homeowners in need of exterior home repairs, new home builds and adaptive and safety modifications for the elderly or disabled may be eligible for assistance for Realtors Care Day on April 19th. The annual event allows Realtors to give back to their community by donating these services. Some of the repairs include painting, clearing of debris, landscaping and safety modifications.

Applications and documents are due by March 1, 2024. The documentation required includes:

Proof of home ownership: deed or mortgage

Proof of residency: driver’s license or acceptable ID

proof of financial stability: statement of good standing from lender

Proof of homeowner’s insurance: must be current

Proof of household income: federal & state taxes or three recent paystubs or current social security statement

Email: foundation@canopyrealtors.com

Mailing address:

Canopy Housing Foundation

1120 Pearl Park Way, Suite 200

Charlotte, 28204