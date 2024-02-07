Listen Live
Realtors Care Day

Homeowners in need of exterior home repairs, new home builds and adaptive and safety modifications for the elderly or disabled may be eligible for assistance for Realtors Care Day on April 19th.

Published on February 7, 2024

Applications and documents are due by March 1, 2024.  The documentation required includes:

Applications and documents are due by March 1, 2024.  The documentation required includes:

  • Proof of home ownership: deed or mortgage
  • Proof of residency: driver’s license or acceptable ID
  • proof of financial stability: statement of good standing from lender
  • Proof of homeowner’s insurance: must be current
  • Proof of household income: federal & state taxes or three recent paystubs or current social security statement

Email: foundation@canopyrealtors.com

Mailing address:

Canopy Housing Foundation

1120 Pearl Park Way, Suite 200

Charlotte, 28204

 

