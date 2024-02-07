Homeowners in need of exterior home repairs, new home builds and adaptive and safety modifications for the elderly or disabled may be eligible for assistance for Realtors Care Day on April 19th. The annual event allows Realtors to give back to their community by donating these services. Some of the repairs include painting, clearing of debris, landscaping and safety modifications.
Applications and documents are due by March 1, 2024. The documentation required includes:
- Proof of home ownership: deed or mortgage
- Proof of residency: driver’s license or acceptable ID
- proof of financial stability: statement of good standing from lender
- Proof of homeowner’s insurance: must be current
- Proof of household income: federal & state taxes or three recent paystubs or current social security statement
Email: foundation@canopyrealtors.com
Mailing address:
Canopy Housing Foundation
1120 Pearl Park Way, Suite 200
Charlotte, 28204
