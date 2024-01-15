Listen Live
Lifestyle

Here’s When You Should List Your Home for Sale in Charlotte

Published on January 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Aerial view of tightly packed homes in South Carolina residential area. New family houses as example of real estate development in american suburbs

Source: Bilanol / Getty

Timing is crucial when it comes to real estate, according to experts at Realtor.com.

Real estate is said to be seasonal, and the summer season is the busiest time for house closings. Thus, if you are considering selling your home, you should act quickly. There is even an ideal week to list your home, and it is less than a month away.

According to Realtor.com, the week of April 16-22 is the best time to list your home as families tend to move when school is out for summer.

This is the sweet spot for allowing enough time for a home to go from listed to sold, as the most recent data from Realtor.com shows that on average, homes in Charlotte are selling after 66 days on the market.

RELATED TAGS

homeowner Housing

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close