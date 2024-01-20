Study Shows UV Nail Polish Dryers Can Lead to Cancer

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ladies, we may have to go back to the press-on nails.

According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.

Cells were examined in two separate UV exposure circumstances for the study, which was published in Nature Communications on Tuesday. The UV dryers were used on the cells for two 20-minute sessions, with an hour in between. Cells with chronic exposure received one 20-minute session every day for three days in a row from the UV dryers.

Researchers discovered that a single 20-minute session caused 20 to 30% cell death and three consecutive 20-minute sessions resulted in 65 to 70% cell death.

The exposure caused alterations that are frequently found in skin cancer in the surviving cells.

