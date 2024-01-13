Reasons to Increase Your Water Intake

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Staying hydrated is key to maintaining good health!

Make sure you’re drinking enough water throughout the day. Start your day with a big glass of water, and keep a reusable water bottle with you that you can refill throughout the day.

You could also set reminders on your phone to drink water every few hours, or download a water-tracking app. Try to aim for at least 8 glasses of water per day!

Drinking an adequate amount of water has been shown to have several health benefits including weight loss, a decreased risk for cardiovascular disease, and better gut health.

Make sure you drink some water today.