Packing Your Kid’s Lunch? Here Are Some Cheap Lunches They’ll Love

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The holidays are over and it’s time for kids to go back to school.

As a parent, you may be wondering what they’re going to eat.

If you want to take the lunchbox route, here are some school lunches that your kid will love and won’t break your bank:

1. Turkey Pinwheels

Bite-sized finger food that is fully customizable and can be wrapped in a tortilla or pita bread.

2. Grilled Cheese Roll-Ups

A fun twist on a classic grilled cheese.

3. Baked Chicken Quesadillas

These quesadillas will become an easy, go-to recipe that you and your kid will love.

4. No Bake Energy Bites

The perfect protein-packed breakfast or snack.

5. Stovetop Mac and Cheese with White Cheddar

A quick classic.

6. Lunchbox Kebabs

Take that old-school sandwich to a new level.

7. Pizza Dippers

Kids love pizza!