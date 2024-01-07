Packing Your Kid’s Lunch? Here Are Some Cheap Lunches They’ll Love

The holidays are over and it’s time for kids to go back to school.
As a parent, you may be wondering what they’re going to eat.
If you want to take the lunchbox route, here are some school lunches that your kid will love and won’t break your bank:
Bite-sized finger food that is fully customizable and can be wrapped in a tortilla or pita bread.
A fun twist on a classic grilled cheese.
These quesadillas will become an easy, go-to recipe that you and your kid will love.
The perfect protein-packed breakfast or snack.
5. Stovetop Mac and Cheese with White Cheddar
A quick classic.
Take that old-school sandwich to a new level.
Kids love pizza!
