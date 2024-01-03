Protect Your Student From Viruses as They Return to School

With students coming back to school from winter break, there may be a higher risk of virus exposure.
Use these tips to help protect your student as they return back to school:
1. Mask-Wearing:
- Encourage your child to wear a mask.
2. Social Distancing:
- Remind your child to maintain physical distance from others whenever possible.
3. Hand Hygiene:
- Promote regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Provide hand sanitizer for your child’s book bag.
4. Routine Cleaning and Disinfection:
- Maintain a consistent cleaning schedule for high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, desks, and handrails.
5. Stay Home When Sick
6. Testing and Contact Tracing:
- Set up a testing program in collaboration with local health authorities. Quickly identify cases and trace contacts to prevent further spread.
