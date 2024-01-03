Protect Your Student From Viruses as They Return to School

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

With students coming back to school from winter break, there may be a higher risk of virus exposure.

Use these tips to help protect your student as they return back to school:

1. Mask-Wearing:

Encourage your child to wear a mask.

2. Social Distancing:

Remind your child to maintain physical distance from others whenever possible.

3. Hand Hygiene:

Promote regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Provide hand sanitizer for your child’s book bag.

4. Routine Cleaning and Disinfection:

Maintain a consistent cleaning schedule for high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, desks, and handrails.

5. Stay Home When Sick

6. Testing and Contact Tracing: