Protect Your Student From Viruses as They Return to School

Published on January 3, 2024

With students coming back to school from winter break, there may be a higher risk of virus exposure.

Use these tips to help protect your student as they return back to school:

1. Mask-Wearing:

  • Encourage your child to wear a mask.

2. Social Distancing:

  • Remind your child to maintain physical distance from others whenever possible.

3. Hand Hygiene:

  • Promote regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Provide hand sanitizer for your child’s book bag.

4. Routine Cleaning and Disinfection:

  • Maintain a consistent cleaning schedule for high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, desks, and handrails.

5. Stay Home When Sick

6. Testing and Contact Tracing:

  • Set up a testing program in collaboration with local health authorities. Quickly identify cases and trace contacts to prevent further spread.

