Check Out My Must-Read By Black Authors List

One of my goals last year was to read more books. Well, I picked up a few from Black authors and here are some of the books that you may enjoy:
- Black Love Matters edited by Jessica P. Pryde
- Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley
- You Truly Assumed by Laila Sabreen
- A Killer Sundae by Abby Collette
- Breath Better Spent by DaMaris B. Hill
- Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe
- Ain’t Burned All the Bright by Jason Reynolds, illustrated by Jason Griffin
- What the Fireflies Knew by Kai Harris
Grab a blanket, a cozy chair, and a good book!
-
Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community
-
Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City
-
MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday
-
Black Writers Matter Author Showcase
-
Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
The Pi Phi Chapter of the Omegas to showcase Young, Gifted and Talented
-
Text & Title 1-28-24
-
Helping our youth build a legacy of success