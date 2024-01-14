Touchdown Taco Cups: A Winning Game Day Appetizer

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Score big at your next football game gathering with these delicious Touchdown Taco Cups. These bite-sized treats are not only easy to make but are sure to be a crowd-pleaser, making them the perfect addition to your game day spread.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef or turkey

1 packet taco seasoning

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup diced green onions

1/2 cup sliced black olives

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 packages of refrigerated crescent roll dough

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and grease a mini muffin tin. In a skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef or turkey until fully browned. Drain any excess grease. Add the taco seasoning to the meat according to the packet instructions, stirring well to coat. Roll out the crescent roll dough and cut it into small squares. Press each square into the mini muffin tin to form a cup shape. Spoon a small amount of the seasoned meat into each crescent cup. Top the meat with shredded cheddar cheese and bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until the crescent cups are golden brown. Once out of the oven, let the taco cups cool for a few minutes before carefully removing them from the muffin tin. Garnish each cup with diced tomatoes, green onions, sliced black olives, a dollop of sour cream, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro. Arrange your Touchdown Taco Cups on a platter, and watch them disappear as your guests cheer for their favorite team.

These savory and flavorful taco cups are a guaranteed game day win. They’re not only delicious but also convenient for snacking while cheering on your team. Enjoy the game and the tasty treats!