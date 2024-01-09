Rent Increasing? Here Are Some Tips to Negotiate

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A recent study revealed that Charlotte residents needed to make a little over $70,000 to rent a two-bedroom apartment.

Unfortunately in some areas, rent prices continue to rise.

As of April, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Charlotte was $1,513. That’s up 11.12% from the past years.

Only 1% of Mecklenburg County apartments rent for less than $1,000 a month. This means very few apartments are now considered affordable by today’s standards.

If you are a renter, there are ways to negotiate your rent: