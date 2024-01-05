Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Elevate your hot chocolate experience with a recipe that combines rich cocoa, autumn spices, and a touch of decadence.

The Best Hot Chocolate Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Whipped cream, for garnish

Cinnamon sticks or grated chocolate, for topping

Instructions: