The Best Hot Chocolate Recipe

Published on January 5, 2024

Elevate your hot chocolate experience with a recipe that combines rich cocoa, autumn spices, and a touch of decadence.

The Best Hot Chocolate Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt
  • Whipped cream, for garnish
  • Cinnamon sticks or grated chocolate, for topping

Instructions:

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the cocoa powder, sugar, water, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and ground cloves until well combined.
  2. In a saucepan over medium heat, warm the whole milk until it begins to steam. Be cautious not to let it boil.
  3. Gradually whisk the cocoa mixture into the warm milk, stirring continuously to ensure a smooth consistency.
  4. Continue to heat the hot chocolate until it reaches your desired temperature, stirring frequently.

  5. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract and a pinch of salt to enhance the flavors.
  6. Pour the fall spice hot chocolate into mugs, leaving room for toppings.
  7. Garnish each mug with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon sticks or grated chocolate.
  8. Serve immediately and enjoy the comforting warmth of this hot chocolate.

