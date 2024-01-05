Elevate your hot chocolate experience with a recipe that combines rich cocoa, autumn spices, and a touch of decadence.
The Best Hot Chocolate Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- Whipped cream, for garnish
- Cinnamon sticks or grated chocolate, for topping
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the cocoa powder, sugar, water, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and ground cloves until well combined.
- In a saucepan over medium heat, warm the whole milk until it begins to steam. Be cautious not to let it boil.
- Gradually whisk the cocoa mixture into the warm milk, stirring continuously to ensure a smooth consistency.
- Continue to heat the hot chocolate until it reaches your desired temperature, stirring frequently.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract and a pinch of salt to enhance the flavors.
- Pour the fall spice hot chocolate into mugs, leaving room for toppings.
- Garnish each mug with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon sticks or grated chocolate.
- Serve immediately and enjoy the comforting warmth of this hot chocolate.
