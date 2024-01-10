Listen Live
Food & Drink

Cozy Up to Winter with a Hearty Butternut Squash Soup Recipe

Published on January 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pumpkin and carrot cream soup with herbs, seasonings and seeds in bowl on dark wooden background in rustic style. Thanksgiving traditional autumn pumpkin cream soup. Top view.

Source: kasia2003 / Getty

Embrace the winter chill with a soul-warming recipe that captures the essence of the season: Homemade Butternut Squash Soup.

As temperatures drop, this comforting soup promises to be a delightful addition to your menu. To create this savory masterpiece, gather the following ingredients:

  • 1 medium-sized butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
  • 2 apples, peeled, cored, and chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Optional garnish: a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

  1. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, sautéing until softened and fragrant.

  2. Add the diced butternut squash, carrots, and apples to the pot. Cook for 5-7 minutes, allowing the vegetables and fruit to slightly caramelize.
  3. Pour in the vegetable broth, and season the mixture with ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Bring the soup to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to simmer for 20-25 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
  4. Once the ingredients are tender, use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth. Alternatively, transfer the soup to a blender in batches, blending until velvety.
  5. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Ladle the soup into bowls and, if desired, garnish each serving with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of fresh parsley.

RELATED TAGS

recipe soup winter

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close