Fantasia’s Grammy Tribute: “Proud Mary” for Tina Turner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 66th Annual Grammy Awards captivated audiences on Sunday, drawing artists from diverse genres for the pinnacle event of the music calendar.
In keeping with Grammy tradition, the ceremony paid homage to revered figures lost over the past year, including the legendary Tina Turner, commemorated in a tribute led by North Carolina native and “The Color Purple” star, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor.
Introduced by Oprah Winfrey, Barrino-Taylor delivered a memorable performance, channeling Tina Turner’s iconic style as she danced to the hit song “Proud Mary.”
