MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

On Monday, January 15th, we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. In honor of King’s birthday, you are asked to serve in our community. Here is a list of some of the events:
- United Way, Call to Service – Virtual and In-Person. Sign up here – United Way
- Virtual: Individuals, families, companies and other groups can organize their own kit-packing activities and then drop off their completed kits during the week of January 17-20 for distribution by United Way to their partner nonprofit agencies
- Samaritans Feet – help sort and box shoes to distribute to low-income areas. 1-3:30pm
- Learning Help Centers of Charlotte Day Camp – help kids with reading, games, arts and crafts. Plus, there are organizational tasks available. 9am – 12pm
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Gantt Center: Truth & Reconcilitaion, 9am-6pm
- Town of Davidson MLK Celebration, Davidson Town Hall, 10am
- MLK Day Family Day Celebration at Levine Museum of the New South, 10am
- Atrium Health Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service, Marshall Park, 2pm
- MLK Memorial March and Wreath Laying, MLK Plaza, Concord, 1130am
Continue to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr throughout the year.
