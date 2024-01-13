MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Listen Live
In honor of King's birthday, you are asked to serve in our community.  Here is a list of some of the events:

On Monday, January 15th, we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.  In honor of King’s birthday, you are asked to serve in our community.  Here is a list of some of the events:

  • United Way, Call to Service – Virtual and In-Person.  Sign up here – United Way
    • Virtual: Individuals, families, companies and other groups can organize their own kit-packing activities and then drop off their completed kits during the week of January 17-20 for distribution by United Way to their partner nonprofit agencies
  • Samaritans Feet – help sort and box shoes to distribute to low-income areas. 1-3:30pm

  • Learning Help Centers of Charlotte Day Camp – help kids with reading, games, arts and crafts. Plus, there are organizational tasks available. 9am – 12pm
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Gantt Center: Truth & Reconcilitaion, 9am-6pm
  • Town of Davidson MLK Celebration, Davidson Town Hall, 10am
  • MLK Day Family Day Celebration at Levine Museum of the New South, 10am
  • Atrium Health Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service, Marshall Park, 2pm
  • MLK Memorial March and Wreath Laying, MLK Plaza, Concord, 1130am

Continue to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr throughout the year.

