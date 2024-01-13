MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, January 15th, we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. In honor of King’s birthday, you are asked to serve in our community. Here is a list of some of the events:

United Way, Call to Service – Virtual and In-Person. Sign up here – United Way Virtual: Individuals, families, companies and other groups can organize their own kit-packing activities and then drop off their completed kits during the week of January 17-20 for distribution by United Way to their partner nonprofit agencies

Sign up here – Samaritans Feet – help sort and box shoes to distribute to low-income areas. 1-3:30pm

Sign up here – Samaritans Feet – help sort and box shoes to distribute to low-income areas. 1-3:30pm

Learning Help Centers of Charlotte Day Camp – help kids with reading, games, arts and crafts. Plus, there are organizational tasks available. 9am – 12pm

Learning Help Centers of Charlotte Day Camp – help kids with reading, games, arts and crafts. Plus, there are organizational tasks available. 9am – 12pm
Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Gantt Center: Truth & Reconcilitaion, 9am-6pm

Town of Davidson MLK Celebration, Davidson Town Hall, 10am

MLK Day Family Day Celebration at Levine Museum of the New South, 10am

Atrium Health Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service, Marshall Park, 2pm

MLK Memorial March and Wreath Laying, MLK Plaza, Concord, 1130am

Continue to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr throughout the year.