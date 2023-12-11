Spice Up Your Christmas with Cranberry Glazed Roast Turkey

This Christmas, bring a burst of flavor to your dinner table with a Cranberry Glazed Roast Turkey that promises to be the star of your festive feast. Elevate your holiday traditions with the perfect combination of succulent turkey, aromatic herbs, and a tangy cranberry glaze.
Ingredients:
- 12-pound whole turkey, thawed
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 cup whole cranberry sauce
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup honey
- Zest of one orange
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 325°F (163°C).
- Pat the turkey dry with paper towels and season the cavity with salt and black pepper.
- In a small bowl, combine the softened butter, chopped rosemary, thyme, and minced garlic. Mix well to create an herb-infused butter.
- Carefully lift the skin of the turkey and spread the herb-infused butter underneath, ensuring even coverage.
- Place the turkey in a roasting pan, breast side up.
- In a saucepan over medium heat, combine cranberry sauce, balsamic vinegar, honey, and orange zest. Simmer until the mixture thickens slightly.
- Brush the cranberry glaze over the entire surface of the turkey, ensuring a generous coating.
- Roast the turkey in the preheated oven, basting with the cranberry glaze every 30 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C) in the thickest part of the thigh.
- Allow the turkey to rest for 20-30 minutes before carving.
- Serve the Cranberry Glazed Roast Turkey as the centerpiece of your Christmas dinner, delighting your guests with a perfect blend of savory and sweet flavors.
This festive twist on the classic roast turkey is sure to impress your family and friends, creating a memorable Christmas feast filled with warmth and culinary delight.
