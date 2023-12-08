Holiday Guide: Gifts for Her

For the special woman in your life, Christmas is the perfect time to show your love and appreciation with a thoughtful gift.
Here are some great gift ideas for women:
- luxurious pajamas or nightgowns
- cozy throw blanket
- nice jewelry piece
- stylish handbag
- spa or beauty package
- subscription to a streaming service
- a gift card to her favorite store.
With these ideas, you can make sure the important women in your life are spoiled this Christmas!
-
The Unbreakable Faith of the Chaney Family: Part I
-
A Tribute to Mom
-
Father of Shanquella Robinson Remains Hopeful One Year Later
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
National Organization Honors Three Pioneers from our Community
-
The Unbreakable faith of the Chaney Family: Part II
-
Homegoing Arrangements for Bishop Carlton D. Pearson
-
Bishop Eddie Long’s Wife Vanessa Long Explains Why She Stayed! [VIDEO]