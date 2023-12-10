Charlotte is One of the Most Car-Dependent Cities in the US

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In contrast to many large American cities, Charlotte has a high car dependency rate.

According to a website Compare Car Insurance survey, Charlotte is the sixth most dependent on cars in any American metro area. The study evaluated four metrics—average yearly miles driven per driver, annual miles driven per vehicle, the share of workers who commute by car, and the percentage of households with two or more vehicles—to rank each city.

According to the report, the typical Charlotte driver logs over 13,000 miles annually on their vehicles. According to Compare Car Insurance, the average American driver logs 11,621 miles a year.

In Charlotte, it was also discovered that most workers commute by automobile.