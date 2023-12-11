Holiday Guide: Gift Ideas for Teenagers

Gift ideas for teenagers can be both thoughtful and fun.

A great option for a teen is something that ties into their hobbies or interests. If they’re into music, consider a new instrument, like a guitar or keyboard, or music lessons. If they’re into sports, a new set of gear or tickets to a sporting event would make a great gift.

For the tech-savvy teen, a new laptop, video game, or smartphone could be the perfect present.

For the fashion-forward teen, consider a new outfit or accessories, like a stylish watch or a nice pair of shoes.

For the budding artist, art supplies or a class at a local studio could be a great way to encourage creativity.

Lastly, no matter what the teen is interested in, a gift card or subscription to a streaming service can make a great gift.