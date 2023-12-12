Listen Live
Holiday Guide

Christmas Movies for Your Family Movie Night

Published on December 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Happy African American family watch a Christmas movie

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

One of my favorite things to do during the holidays is having a movie night with the family.

If you’re trying to find a movie for your movie night, here are a few:

    • Miracle on 34th Street (1947): A heartwarming Christmas movie about a department store Santa who may or may not be the real thing.
    • Home Alone (1990): A hilarious Christmas movie about a young boy who must protect his home from two bumbling burglars.
    • A Christmas Story (1983): A classic Christmas movie that follows the misadventures of a young boy who only wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas.
    • Elf (2003): A funny Christmas movie about a human who was adopted by Santa and raised as an elf

    • The Polar Express (2004): A magical Christmas movie about a young boy who takes a train ride to the North Pole.
    • The Grinch (2000): A fun Christmas movie about a grumpy green creature who is determined to ruin Christmas for the Whos.
    • How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966): A classic cartoon Christmas movie about a grumpy creature determined to steal Christmas.

Happy Holidays!

Family at home watching Christmas movies

Source: svetikd / Getty

RELATED TAGS

christmas Family

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close