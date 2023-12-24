Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for the Shoppers Running Out of Time

If you’re looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, here are some ideas that might help!
- Gift cards – Whether it’s to a favorite store or restaurant, a gift card is a great way to show someone you care.
- A Basket of Treats – Put together a basket of their favorite treats, like chocolate, candy, cookies, and more.
- Gift of Time – Give the gift of your time by offering to babysit, mow lawns, clean the house, or do anything else that your loved one needs to be done.
- Personalized Items – Customize a photo frame, coffee mug, or keychain with an image or message that’s special to you both.
- Subscription Boxes – A monthly subscription box can be a great way to give a gift that keeps on giving.
Hopefully one of these ideas will help you find the perfect last-minute Christmas gift!
-
A Tribute to Mom
-
The Unbreakable Faith of the Chaney Family: Part I
-
Bishop Eddie Long’s Wife Vanessa Long Explains Why She Stayed! [VIDEO]
-
Trials, Triumph and Sisterhood: Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks give The Color Purple Exclusive
-
Lawyers Dump Trevian Kutti, Lone Black Woman Indicted With Trump In Georgia RICO Case
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 8) – The Gift of Perseverance | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Brittany Watts Update: Where ‘Abuse Of Corpse’ Case Stands After Black Woman’s Miscarriage