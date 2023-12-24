Listen Live
Holiday Guide

Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for the Shoppers Running Out of Time

Published on December 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Senior woman walking back home after Christmas shopping

Source: xavierarnau / Getty

If you’re looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, here are some ideas that might help!

  • Gift cards – Whether it’s to a favorite store or restaurant, a gift card is a great way to show someone you care.
  • A Basket of Treats – Put together a basket of their favorite treats, like chocolate, candy, cookies, and more.
  • Gift of Time – Give the gift of your time by offering to babysit, mow lawns, clean the house, or do anything else that your loved one needs to be done.

  • Personalized Items – Customize a photo frame, coffee mug, or keychain with an image or message that’s special to you both.
  • Subscription Boxes – A monthly subscription box can be a great way to give a gift that keeps on giving.

Hopefully one of these ideas will help you find the perfect last-minute Christmas gift!

RELATED TAGS

christmas

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close