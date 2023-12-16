A Flavorful Christmas Delight: Gingerbread Cheesecake Recipe

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the holiday season unfolds, it’s time to elevate your Christmas festivities with a delectable treat that combines the warmth of gingerbread with the creamy goodness of cheesecake. Say hello to the Gingerbread Cheesecake—a mouthwatering creation that will surely leave your taste buds dancing with joy.

Ingredients:

2 cups crushed gingersnap cookies

1/2 cup melted unsalted butter

24 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 325°F (163°C). Grease a 9-inch springform pan. In a bowl, mix the crushed gingersnap cookies with melted butter until well combined. Press the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan to create the crust. In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Add sugar and continue to beat until well combined. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla extract. In a separate bowl, whisk together sour cream, flour, ground ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Gradually add this mixture to the cream cheese mixture, blending until smooth. Pour the batter over the gingersnap crust in the pan, spreading it evenly. Bake in the preheated oven for about 50-60 minutes or until the center is set and the top is lightly golden. Allow the cheesecake to cool in the oven with the door ajar for about an hour, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Once chilled, run a knife around the edges of the pan before releasing the springform. Serve slices of this delightful Gingerbread Cheesecake and watch as your Christmas celebration transforms into a culinary delight.

This recipe is sure to become a holiday tradition, blending the comforting flavors of gingerbread with the richness of cheesecake.